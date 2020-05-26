Markets likely to gain on global cues, Bharti Airtel, HDFC in focus

Indian stocks are likely to open higher on Tuesday tracking firm global cues. SGX Nifty advanced 1%, suggesting a positive opening for Indian benchmark indices. Asian shares crept ahead in the morning trade following an upbeat session in Europe and further gains in US stock futures as investors looked past Sino-US trade tensions to a re-opening world economy.

Japan's Nikkei led the way with a rise of 1% to its highest since early March when the economic impact of the coronavirus was just becoming clear.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.1% in early trade, while South Korea rose 0.4%.

European sentiment got a lift when a survey showed German business morale rebounded sharply in May as activity gradually returned to normal after weeks of lockdowns. That helped offset the war of words between Washington and Beijing over trade, the coronavirus and China's proposals for stricter security laws in Hong Kong.

The World Health Organization on Monday said that it will temporarily pause the hydroxychloroquine arm of its Solidarity Trial of drugs against covid-19 after an observational study in The Lancet journal estimated higher mortality rate among patients given the medicine. This move may impact Indian pharma companies.

Back home, air travel got off to a chaotic restart with fewer than half the scheduled 1,095 flights taking off on Monday, leaving behind scores of angry travellers who had been waiting for nearly two months to get back home or to their jobs.

The promoter of Bharti Airtel Ltd will sell shares worth $1 billion in the mobile operator through a block deal on Tuesday. The promoter, Bharti Telecom Ltd, will sell a 2.75% stake in the company at a floor price of ₹558 per share, according to a Mint report.

Housing finance firm HDFC Ltd on Monday reported a 10% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹4,341.58 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The board has proposed a dividend of ₹21 per share of the face value of ₹2 per unit.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which operates the popular supermarket chain DMart, on Saturday said its sales declined over 45% in the month of April due to the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus. Its standalone revenue for the quarter ended 31 March grew 23% to ₹6,194 crore, as compared to ₹5,033 crore in the same period last year. Profit grew 41.4% to Rs287 crore year-on-year, from ₹203 crore.

Meanwhile, bond investors suspect economies will still need massive amounts of central bank support long after they reopen and that is keeping yields low even as governments borrow much more.

Yields on US 10-year notes were trading at 0.65% having recovered from a blip up to 0.74% last week when the market absorbed a tidal wave of new issuance.

The decline in US yields might have been a burden for the dollar but with rates everywhere near or less than zero, major currencies have been holding to tight ranges. The dollar was a fraction firmer on the yen on Monday at 107.75 but well within the 105.97 to 108.08 band that has lasted since the start of May.

The euro was all but flat at $1.0900, having spent the month so far wandering between $1.0765 and $1.1017. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was idling at 99.788, sandwiched between support at 99.001 and resistance around 100.560.

In commodity markets, gold edged down 0.1% to $1,727 an ounce. Oil prices were supported by falling supplies as OPEC cut production and the number of US and Canadian rigs dropped to record lows for the third week running.Brent crude futures rose 12 cents to $35.65 a barrel, while U.S. crude gained 67 cents to $33.92.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

