Markets likely to gain on global cues; ICICI Bank in focus post Q4 earnings

Indian stock markets are expected to rise on Monday tracking global peers, which advanced as investors, in Asia as well on Wall Street, turned optimistic over more countries restarting their economies, even as some reported a surprise pick up in new covid-19 cases. SGX Nifty, which indicates the movement for domestic indices, suggests a positive opening

South Korea warned of a second wave of the new covid-19 as infections rebounded to a one-month high, while new infections accelerated in Germany.

Still, investors seemed determined to stay optimistic, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan firming 0.1%. Japan's Nikkei added 0.7% and South Korean stocks 0.3%.

Wall Street had rallied on Friday after the April payrolls report proved dire but not quite as awful as analysts' worst fears.

Back home, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has fixed May 14 as the record date for India's biggest rights issue of ₹53,125 crore. This is RIL's first such issue in nearly three decades.

RIL, which had on April 30 announced its fundraising plan of ₹53,125 crore through a 1:15 rights issue, will offer shares at ₹1,257, a 14% discount to the stock's closing price on April 30 of ₹1,467.05.

Private sector lender ICICI Bank Ltd on Saturday reported a net profit of ₹1221.36 for the three months ended March as against a profit of ₹969 crore a year ago. Asset quality improved year-on-year during January-March. Gross non-performing assets stood at ₹41,409 crore at the end of March compared to ₹46,291 crore during the same quarter last year.

The bond market certainly seems to think any recovery will be slow with two-year yields hitting record lows at 0.105% and Fed fund futures turning negative for the first time ever.

The rally in prices has come even as the US Treasury plans to borrow trillions of dollars in the next few months to plug a gaping budget deficit.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is due to give a key note speech on Wednesday and analysts suspect he will rule out taking rates negative, at least for now.

The decline in US yields might have been a burden for the dollar but with rates everywhere near or less than zero, major currencies have been stuck in tight ranges.

The dollar was a shade firmer on the yen at 106.94 on Monday but well within the 105.97 to 109.37 band that has lasted since late March. The euro was a fraction softer at $1.0830 but above last week's low at $1.0765.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was idling at 99.837, sandwiched between support at 98.769 and resistance around 100.40.

In commodity markets, gold edged up 0.3% to $1,706 an ounce.

Oil prices opened about 1% lower as a persistent glut weighed on prices and the coronavirus pandemic eroded global oil demand, even as some governments began to ease lockdowns.

Brent crude futures lost 27 cents to $30.70 a barrel, while US crude CLc1 fell 39 cents to $24.35.

Reuters contributed to the story.

