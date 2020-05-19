Markets likely to rally on firm global cues; Bharti Airtel in focus

Indian stock markets may rise on Tuesday following gains in global shares. SGX Nifty, up 1.7%, also indicates a positive opening for Indian benchmark indices.

Asian shares advanced in the morning trade after data from an early-stage trial for a coronavirus vaccine lifted hopes for a near-term economic recovery, sending global equity markets and oil prices surging.

Data from Moderna Inc's covid-19 vaccine, the first to be tested in the United States, showed that it produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers, the company said on Monday. Shares of the pharmaceutical company surged. There are currently no approved treatments or vaccines for covid-19, and experts predict a safe and effective vaccine could take 12 to 18 months to develop.

The vaccine optimism sent treasury yields surging and pulled gold off its highest peak since October 2012. Spot prices were up 0.07%.

Epicenters of the outbreak including New York, Italy and Spain are gradually lifting restrictions that have kept millions cooped up, while warmer weather has enticed people in many parts of the world to emerge from their lockdowns.

Back home, Bharti Airtel Ltd posted a loss of ₹5,237 crore in the fiscal-fourth quarter, its fourth successive quarterly loss, as the company had to take a one-time charge of ₹7,004 crore on account of a Supreme Court judgement.

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has started an audit of Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) and has reached out to the company’s administrator for documents, according to a Mint report.

The Indian government has widened the testing net for coronavirus to include anyone showing flu-like symptoms in hotspots and containment zones, as the number of infected Indians reached 100,000 on Monday.

Oil prices jumped to their highest in over two months, as the easing of global lockdowns boosted hopes of economic activity and as producers appeared to be following through with planned production cuts.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

