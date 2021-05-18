Mumbai: Indian markets are likely to stay firm on Tuesday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a strong opening of domestic benchmark indices. On Monday, the BSE Sensex ended at 49,580.73, up 848.18 points or 1.74%. The Nifty closed at 14,923.15, up 245.35 points or 1.67%.

Asian shares rose on Tuesday, shrugging off worries about an increase in regional coronavirus infections and a subdued session on Wall Street, while inflation jitters helped push gold prices to three-month highs.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.06% after a mixed session on Monday, still not recouping losses of the last few weeks amid new clusters of covid cases that are prompting some economies to impose fresh anti-virus measures.

Japan's Nikkei rose as much as 2.2% on solid earnings reports and bargain hunting, while Hong Kong's stocks were up 1.24%.

Key companies that will announce March quarter results today are Tata Motors, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, GSK Pharma, Canara Bank, IIFL Wealth Management and Route Mobile.

IT services firm HCL Technologies Ltd said it is expanding in the United Kingdom with the hiring of 1,000 technology professionals to support its clients in the UK and around the world.

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Monday offloaded his entire stake in Panacea Biotec amounting to 5.15 per cent shareholding of the firm for ₹118 crore, through an open market transaction. The shares were picked by Serum Institute of India (SII).

Spot gold traded around $1,869.06 an ounce, near a three-and-a-half month high, after the Empire State Manufacturing Survey, produced by the New York Fed, showed the highest prices paid since the series began in 2001. read more

Markets are waiting on Wednesday's release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting last month, which could shed more light on the policymakers' outlook on inflation and an economic rebound. read more

The dollar teetered near multi-month lows against European currencies as Treasury yields stalled in the wake of Kaplan's comments.

US Treasury yields traded one basis point wider to 1.6505%, while the two-year yield , which rises with traders' expectations of higher Fed fund rates, touched 0.1551% compared with a US close of 0.153%.

The dollar index was down 0.082%, with the euro at $1.2157.

Oil prices rose, with Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude both up around 0.3% in early Asian trade.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.