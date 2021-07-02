Markets likely to remain range-bound; banks, telecom stocks, Lupin in focus

Back home, RBI said that banks should brace themselves for another wave of stress as bad loans may touch 9.8% of their loan book by the end of the fiscal year from 7.5% in FY21. Within the bank groups, RBI stress tests showed that public sector bank’s gross non-performing ratio of 9.54 per cent in March 2021 could touch 12.52 per cent by March 2022. Private sector banks could see bad loans touching 5.82% and foreign banks could see bad loans at 4.9% by March 2022.

