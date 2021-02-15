Markets likely to rise on firm global cues; Tata Motors, Vodafone Idea in focus

Tata Motors’ new chief executive and managing director Marc Llistosella will take over the company’s India business at a time that its commercial vehicle sales have been hit hard by the economic slowdown that has come as a fallout of the covid-19 pandemic and the management is scouting for a strategic investor for its passenger vehicle business unit. The Mumbai-based company has also embarked on a stringent cost-cutting programme to turn profitable in the next few years and reduce debt.