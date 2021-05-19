Markets likely to shed gains on global cues; Axis Bank, Tata Motors in focus

Back home, Axis Bank will be in focus as the government is selling up to 58 million equity shares held in the bank through the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) at a floor price of ₹680, potentially fetching it close to ₹4,000 crore. The offer for sale will open on 19 May for non-retail investors and on 20 May for retail investors with an option to additionally sell 22 million equity shares, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

