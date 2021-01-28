Markets likely to skid further on global pressure; Vodafone, Maruti, in focus

Indian markets are likely to slip further on Thursday following weak global peers. Trends in SGX Nifty also suggest a negative opening for the benchmark share indices. On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex fell 937.66 points, or 1.94%, to 47,409.93. The National Stock Exchange’s broader Nifty index shed 1.91% to 13,967.50.

Asian shares slid in early trade while the safe-haven dollar rallied as a sudden sell-off on Wall Street and delays with coronavirus vaccines shook investor optimism about an early recovery for the global economy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.2%, with valuations looking stretched given the index had risen more than 6% just this month.

Japan's Nikkei fell 1.3%, its sharpest drop since October, and Chinese blue chips 1.5%. South Korea eased 0.9% led by losses in Samsung after it reported earnings. There was no obvious trigger for the rout, rather many seemed to have rushed for the exits at the same moment in a market that had been priced for perfection.

The dogged optimism that vaccines would heal the global economy in just a few months has been strained by the outbreak of new variants and problems with the distribution of shots in the United states and Europe.

Dealers noted the market had also chosen to focus more on a downbeat economic outlook from the Federal Reserve overnight than on its pledge of continued policy support.

Maruti Suzuki, IRCTC, InterGlobe Aviation, Lupin, Colgate Palmolive, United Breweries, Bharat Electronics, IDBI Bank, Laurus Labs, and Shriram Transport are top companies which will announce their December quarter results on Thursday.

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), which was trying to raise as much as $2 billion in hybrid debt, may now opt for a pure equity round instead, according to a Mint report.

The safe-haven US dollar gained broadly, with its index up at 90.727 from a January low of 89.206. The dollar firmed to 104.28 yen and away from the week's trough of 103.54.

The euro fell back to $1.2093 amid reports the European Central Bank felt markets were under pricing the risk of more rate cuts.

Commodity linked currencies were hit by all the economic angst, with the Australian and New Zealand dollars both shedding more than 1% overnight.

The bounce in the dollar kept gold prices soft around $1,836 an ounce.

Global demand concerns restrained oil prices despite a huge drop in U.S. crude stocks. U.S. crude fell 24 cents to $52.61 a barrel, while Brent crude futures dropped 26 cents to $55.55.

