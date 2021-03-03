Markets likely to stay firm; telecom stocks, Yes Bank in focus

The government wrapped up an auction for fourth-generation, or 4G, airwaves, generating ₹77,814.80 crore in proceeds, or about a fifth of the spectrum value put on sale. It, however, claimed the auction was a success as demand “far exceeded" its modest expectations. Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, India’s largest telco, emerged as the top bidder, cornering roughly three-fourths of the spectrum sold in the two-day event.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}