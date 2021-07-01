Markets likely to stay in consolidation phase; auto stocks, SpiceJet, Voda Idea

A consortium consisting of Kalrock Capital and UAE-based entrepreneur Murarilal Jalan, the new promoters of Jet Airways (India) Ltd whose insolvency plan was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) last week, cannot claim historicity to obtain airport slots belonging to the airline as it didn't have any operating slots on the day of the commencement of the insolvency process, the bankruptcy court said in the order that was released on Wednesday.