Markets likely to stay steady; Future Retail, Vodafone Idea in focus

Indian markets are likely to stay steady on Tuesday while trends in SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for benchmark equity indices. On Monday, the Sensex closed at 52,154.13, up 609.83 points or 1.18%. The 50-share Nifty ended at 15,314.70 , up 151.40 points or 1%.

Global shares held firm with a solid foundation in place to extend their bull run to a 12th consecutive session as optimism about the global economic recovery and expectations of low interest rates drive investments into riskier assets.

Oil prices soared to a 13-month high as a deep freeze due to a severe snow storm in the United States not only boosted power demand but also threatened oil production in Texas.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.1% while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.4% to a 30-year high.

The mainland Chinese markets will remain closed for Lunar New Year through Wednesday while Wall Street was also closed on Monday.

Successful rollouts of covid-19 vaccines in many countries are raising hopes of further recovery in economic activities hampered by range of anti-virus curbs.

US President Joe Biden is pushing ahead with his plan to pump an extra $1.9 trillion in stimulus into the economy, in a further boost to market sentiment.

Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi) on Monday said it is prepared for the rollout of 5G wireless service, after rival Bharti Airtel Ltd recently announced that its network is ready for a commercial launch of the technology as soon as the government permits and spectrum is available.

Future Retail Ltd (FRL) has said that Amazon has approached the Supreme Court against a Delhi high court order that vacated the status quo on Future Group's proposed ₹24,713 crore-deal with Reliance Industries. In a filing to stock exchanges, FRL also said that it "shall defend the matter/proceedings through its legal counsels".

Policybazaar, the country’s largest insurance aggregator, is set to list on the bourses via a ₹4,000 crore initial public offering, which will see it dilute a 15% stake while seeking a valuation of almost $3.5 billion, two people with direct knowledge of the company’s plans said.

India’s merchandise exports rose 6.16% in January from a year ago, marking the second straight monthly increase, while backing expectations of further economic recovery. Data released by the commerce ministry showed the shipments of items such as fruits and vegetables, engineering goods, electronic products and pharmaceuticals helped exports scale $27.45 billion in January. Imports, too, remained in the positive zone at $42 billion though the pace of growth moderated to 2% from 7.6% in December.

The bullish view on the economy lifted bond yields, with the 10-year U.S. Treasuries gaining 5 basis points to 1.252% in early Asian trade, its highest since late March.

Investors are looking to the minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s January meeting, due to be published on Wednesday, for confirmation of its commitment to maintain its dovish policy stance over the near future. That in turn is set to keep a tab on bond yields

Oil prices soared to their highest in about 13 months as a US winter storm added fuel to their rally on hopes of further demand recovery.

U.S. crude futures traded up 1.1% at $60.11 per barrel. Prices have rallied over recent weeks on tightening supplies, largely due to production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied producers in the wider OPEC+ group of producers.

Rising oil prices supported commodity-linked currencies such as the Canadian dollar while safe-haven currencies including the US dollar took a back seat.

MSCI’s emerging market currency index hit a record high as well.

