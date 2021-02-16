Markets likely to stay steady; Future Retail, Vodafone Idea in focus

India’s merchandise exports rose 6.16% in January from a year ago, marking the second straight monthly increase, while backing expectations of further economic recovery. Data released by the commerce ministry showed the shipments of items such as fruits and vegetables, engineering goods, electronic products and pharmaceuticals helped exports scale $27.45 billion in January. Imports, too, remained in the positive zone at $42 billion though the pace of growth moderated to 2% from 7.6% in December.