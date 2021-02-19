Markets likely to stay under pressure; Reliance, Vodafone, M&M in focus

Indian stock markets are likely to be under pressure on Friday, while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a negative opening for domestic benchmark indices. On Thursday, the BSE Sensex lost 379.14 points or 0.73% before closing at 51,324.69. The 50-share index Nifty was down 89.95 points or 0.59% to end at15,118.95.

Asian stocks pulled back on Friday, following a dip on Wall Street as disappointing US jobs data fanned concerns the economic recovery from the coronavirus was losing momentum.

An unexpected increase in the number of Americans seeking jobless benefits weighed on markets across the board Thursday. The Labor Department reported initial unemployment claims rose by 13,000 to 861,000, injecting skepticism about how quickly the U.S. economy could rebound from the global pandemic.

At the same time, investors continued to eye the risks about higher inflation once the economy kicks back into gear and the upward pressure that might put on interest rates.

On Wall Street, stocks fell as investors stepped away from large technology firms and a surprise jump in US jobless claims injected some skepticism into the market that had seen record highs earlier in the week.

Back home, state-run Oil India (OIL) and Engineers India (EIL) will jointly bid for acquiring Bharat Petroleum Corporation's (BPCL) 61.65% stake in Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL). The bid will be submitted through a formal process. The Assam government will increase its stake to 26%, while Engineers India Ltd will be a new shareholder with a minority stake, and the refinery will become a subsidiary of Oil India which currently holds 26% stake in the refinery.

Reliance Industries will be in focus as media reports said it has resumed talks with Saudia Aramco, the world’s largest crude oil producer for a stake sale. RIL had announced plans to sell a 20% stake in its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business to Saudi Aramco as part of its deleveraging exercise last fiscal.

Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi) continued to lose wireless customers in December, with the cash-strapped telco shedding 5.7 million subscribers during the month, the highest since March. With this, the telecom operator has lost 34.9 million customers during April-December.

Meanwhile, Ford Motor has frozen all projects it was working on with Mahindra & Mahindra while it finalises a new India strategy, three people familiar with the US carmaker's plans told Reuters, weeks after the two companies called off their planned joint venture.

In US, Treasury yields were down Thursday on waning risk appetite. The benchmark 10-year yield, which touched 1.333% on Wednesday, its highest level in nearly a year, was last down 1.3 basis points at 1.2855%.

The dollar also eased following the weak U.S. jobs data. The dollar index was off 0.33% at 90.601 following two straight days of gains, while the euro and yen both gained ground.

Oil markets saw some profit taking on Thursday, driving down prices after days of gains driven by a deep freeze across Texas that weighed on production. Brent crude fell 41 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $63.93 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 62 cents, or 1%, to settle at $60.52 a barrel.

Copper surged nearly 3% to its highest since April 2012 as Chinese investors returning from a week-long holiday added impetus to a rally that has almost doubled prices from lows last March, when coronavirus worries peaked.

Spot gold was down 0.08% at $1,774.76 an ounce.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

