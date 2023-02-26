Markets likely to stay volatile
- Indian stocks will be guided by economic indicators, including Q3 GDP growth figures and February PMI data
- Nifty posted a weekly loss of 2.7% to 17,465.80, a four-month low amid selling by FPIs
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI : Indian stocks, which have significantly underperformed their emerging market counterparts amid selling by foreign portfolio investors, are poised to be guided by economic indicators, including December quarter GDP growth figures and the purchasing managers’ index data for February.
