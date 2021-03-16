Markets likely to stay volatile on covid concerns; telecom, auto stocks in focus

India plans to raise the eligibility criteria for automakers to qualify for financial subsidies under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, said two people directly aware of the developments. The revised rules are expected to mostly benefit companies that have high levels of vehicle exports and also the ability to continue growing them, they said. Hyundai Motor India, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Ford Motor India are the country’s top three passenger vehicle exporters. Bajaj Auto Ltd and TVS Motor are the leading exporters of two-wheelers.