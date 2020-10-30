Markets likely to stay weak; RIL, Future Retail, Tata group stocks in focus

Mistry family controlled Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) group, which owns 18.4% stake in Tata Sons, on Thursday filed a scheme of separation in Supreme Court proposing to swap its entire holding in the group holding company for equivalent shares in listed entities of Tata group and along with a pro-rata share of Tata brand value (adjusted for net debt against) payable by cash or listed securities. For unlisted companies of Tata group, the SP group has sought independent valuation also payable in cash and or in listed securities.