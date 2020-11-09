Markets likely to surge as Biden wins US election; Reliance in focus

Indian markets are expected on surge on Monday following global rally, while trends in SGX Nifty indicate a firm opening for the benchmark equity indices.

Asian markets started strong while the dollar extended its downward trend as risk assets got a boost on expectations of fewer regulatory changes and more monetary stimulus under US president-elect Joe Biden.

The Democratic candidate’s victory at the US Presidential election was largely priced in by markets, which had been trading with the view of a Biden presidency and a Republican-controlled U.S. Senate late last week.

Analysts warned the road might get tougher from here as investors focus on Biden’s ability to expand fiscal stimulus and measures to reduce the spread of covid-19. The United States saw a record number of new coronavirus infections last week, with the total number of cases nearing 10 million.

A fiscal stimulus plan is still possible despite a divided government, though a larger package is less likely. That puts the spotlight on the US Federal Reserve to do more to bolster the world’s largest economy.

Future Retail on Saturday approached the Delhi High Court seeking relief against SIAC stay order on ₹24,713 crore-deal with Reliance Industries. The Future Group firm has contended that Amazon is "misusing" the interim order passed by an emergency arbitrator of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) on 25 October, 2020.

ITC Ltd’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business is picking up well, but may not be good enough to lift the company just yet. FMCG delivered a decent sales growth of 15.4% year-on-year (y-o-y), one of the highest among peers, but cigarette revenues disappointed, falling about 3.9% y-o-y in Q2.

Industry lobby group Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has urged the finance ministry to explore an emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS) for sectors severely affected by the pandemic such as hospitality, tourism aviation, retail.

The dollar has weakened in recent days while growth proxies such as the Australian dollar have rallied with the Biden presidency seen less likely to be confrontational on trade.

The dollar was a shade weaker against the Japanese yen at 103.25, after slipping about 1.3% last week.

The Aussie was up 0.3%, having jumped 3.3% last week.

In commodities, oil prices ticked up a bit after losses on Friday but stayed below $40 a barrel as rising global coronavirus cases stoked fears about lacklustre demand.

Gold climbed, with spot prices up 0.36% at 1,958.7 an ounce.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

