Markets likely to surge further; BPCL, BHEL in focus

Mumbai: Indian markets are likely to continue their uptrend following strong performance in Asian equities. SGX Nifty suggests a firm opening of domestic benchmark indices on Monday.

On Friday, the Sensex hit 51000-mark while the Nifty also touched 15000 for first time ever. The Nifty ended at 14,924.25 , up28.60 points or 0.19%. The Sensex closed at 50,731.63 up 117.34 points or 0.23%.

Asian shares hovered near record highs on Monday while oil edged closer to $60 a barrel on hopes a $1.9 trillion covid-19 aid package will be passed by US lawmakers as soon as this month just as coronavirus vaccines are being rolled out globally.

Hopes of a quicker economic revival and supply curbs by producer group OPEC and its allies pushed oil to its highest level in a year as it edged near $60 a barrel.

Global equity markets have scaled record highs in recent days on hopes of faster economic revival led by successful vaccine rollouts and expectations of a large US pandemic relief package.

On Friday, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit all-time highs on stronger-than-expected corporate results in the fourth quarter and as companies were on track to post earnings growth for the first quarter instead of a decline.

The rallies came even as US data painted a dour picture of the country's labour market with payrolls rising by 49,000, half of what economists were expecting.The weak report spurred the push for more stimulus, underscoring the need for lawmakers to act on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion covid-19 relief package.

Biden and his Democratic allies in Congress forged ahead with their stimulus plan on Friday as lawmakers approved a budget outline that will allow them to muscle through in the coming weeks without Republican support.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen predicted the United States would hit full employment next year if Congress can pass its support package.

Top companies which will announce their December quarter results today are Bharat Petroleum Corp, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, EID Parry India Ltd, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.

GE Power India Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products, Jindal Stainless Hisar, NMDC Ltd, Star Cement Ltd., Sun Pharma Advanced Research and Torrent Pharmaceuticals will also report earnings today.

Meanwhile, Indian banks agreed to recast loans worth ₹1 trillion under a central bank scheme, significantly lower than what was originally anticipated, signalling an improvement in borrowers’ repayment capability amid a rebound in economic activity.

The government may consider Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Mecon Ltd and Andrew Yule and Co. Ltd among candidates for the next round of disinvestment pick, according to a Mint report.

As many as 11 merchant bankers, including Goldman Sachs, JM Financial and Axis Capital, are in race for managing the sale of the government’s 26.12% stake in Tata Communications Ltd. The government will sell its entire stake in Tata Communications Ltd (TCL), erstwhile VSNL, through an offer for sale and strategic sale route by 20 March, 2021.

In currencies, the US dollar came off a four-month high against the Japanese yen to be last at 105.39 following the weak jobs report.

The euro edged up slightly after rising 0.7% on Friday to a one-week high of $1.2054. It was last at $1.2044.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar held near a one-week high at $0.7678.

In commodities, Brent crude and U.S. crude climbed 52 cents each to $59.86 and $0.57.37 respectively.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

