Markets make sharp rebound, gain nearly 2% ahead of RBI policy

She still expects a gradual exit from the ultra-accommodative policy settings to continue. “Taking cues from the recent liquidity management moves (longer-tenor auctions), policy corridor settings are due to be tweaked with a 20 basis points (bps) increase in the reverse repo rate, likely to be followed by a 20bps hike in February. Inflation risks cannot be dismissed as the moderation in September-October inflation is likely to be followed by an updrift back above 5.5-6% in Q12022, she added.