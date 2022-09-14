Markets make sharp recovery but volatility is set to remain

Higher rate hikes in the US would eventually slow growth in the world’s largest economy, causing the dollar index to weaken from near 20-year highs of 109-110 and this would help emerging market currencies such as the rupee to rise, analysts and economists pointed out. The rupee, however, closed down by about 30 paisa at 79.44 to a dollar on Wednesday because of the global equities selloff and rise in the dollar index. Reserve Bank of India intervention and foreign portfolio investor flows may have capped the advance beyond 79.60, said Anindya Banerjee, vice-president, currency derivatives and interest rate derivatives at Kotak Securities Ltd. The sharp drop in the forward premium could be a sign of RBI selling in forwards. Post US CPI, odds of a 100-bps hike next week have increased, according to Banerjee.

