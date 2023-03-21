Markets make strong comeback with Sensex hitting 58k, Nifty crossing 17,100; RIL, banking stocks drive rally3 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 04:27 PM IST
A broad-based buying was seen across sectoral indices except for slight selling in IT, realty, and FMCG stocks. Heavyweight RIL and large-cap banking stocks were major drivers of market.
Indian markets recovered some of the previous losses on Tuesday due to broader buying in indices. Strong buying in large-cap banking stocks, coupled with a sharp upside in heavyweights, especially RIL lifted the performance. Sensex regained its psychological mark of 58,000 and Nifty 50 once again crossed over 17,100. Investors' focus has shifted towards US Federal Reserve's policy due later this week.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×