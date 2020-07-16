Markets may be rangebound on Thursday; telecom stocks, Infosys, SBI in focus

Infosys Ltd, India’s second largest software exporter by revenue, on Wednesday surprised the markets by providing revenue growth guidance of 0-2% for 2020-21, in constant currency, given that analysts had predicted that IT companies will refrain from an annual guidance until at least the next two quarters. Infosys’s net profit for the quarter-ended June beat analyst estimates, rising 11.5% year-on-year to ₹4,233 crore.