Markets may be under pressure; Bajaj Auto, Zee, Asian Paints in focus

Media and entertainment conglomerate Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has announced a strategic restructuring of the organization and a bunch of new appointments. Former BCCI CEO Rahul Johri has been appointed president, business, South Asia and will be responsible for leading the integrated revenue and monetization team while Punit Misra will take over as president, content and international markets. Amit Goenka will be president, digital businesses and platforms while Shariq Patel and Anurag Bedi will continue to drive the movie and music businesses.