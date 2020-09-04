Markets may be under sell-off pressure; Reliance, Vodafone Idea in focus

MUMBAI: Indian markets are likely to be under sell-off pressure on Friday following weakness in global peers. Trends in SGX Nifty indicate negative opening for Indian benchmark indices. On Thursday, the BSE ended at 38,990.94, losing 95.09 points or 0.24%. The 50-share index Nifty was down 7.55 points or 0.07% to close at 11,527.45.

Asia's stock markets slipped on Friday, following the steepest Wall Street selloff since June, while safer bonds and the dollar found support as investors sought shelter.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6%. Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.3%, while markets in Australia and South Korefell 2%.

The tumble was the biggest one-day percentage drop on the tech-focused Nasdaq 100 since March, while the broader Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Jones indices fell their most since June and the darling stocks of recent months were hit hardest.

Back home, Reliance Industries shares will be in focus. Private equity firm Silver Lake Partners is in talks to invest $1 billion in the retail arm of Reliance Industries, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea's board will meet on Friday to consider fund raising through various means.

InterGlobe Aviation will be in focus as its Indigo airline is seeing its passenger load factor (PLF) hit close to 70%, which is a gradual improvement from 55%, said Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, president and chief operating officer of the airline company.

Meanwhile, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called for "quick implementation" of banks' resolution plans aimed at reviving businesses hit by the covid-19 pandemic, asking lenders to roll the schemes by 15 September.

Bonds in the US held their gains with the yield on benchmark 10-year debt at 0.6364%, down from a two-and-a-half month peak of 0.7890% touched in late August.

Oil was under pressure and tracked back towards overnight lows amid worries about US demand. Brent crude futures dipped 0.5% to $43.83 a barrel while U.S. crude futures fell 0.7% to $41.09 a barrel.

Gold was steady at $1,933.28.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated