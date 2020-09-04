Markets may be under sell-off pressure; Reliance, Vodafone Idea in focus

MUMBAI: Indian markets are likely to be under sell-off pressure on Friday following weakness in global peers. Trends in SGX Nifty indicate negative opening for Indian benchmark indices. On Thursday, the BSE ended at 38,990.94, losing 95.09 points or 0.24%. The 50-share index Nifty was down 7.55 points or 0.07% to close at 11,527.45.