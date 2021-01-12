Markets may be volatile; financial services shares, Dr Reddy's, HUL in focus

Back home, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said Indian banks’ bad loan ratio could rise to 13.5% under the baseline stress scenario by September, the highest in more than 22 years, posing a risk to the broader economy. The gross bad loan ratio of banks which stood at 7.5% as of 30 September, could almost double to 14.8% under a severe stress scenario, RBI warned on Monday in its semi-annual Financial Stability Report (FSR).