Markets may be volatile on virus concerns; HDFC Bank, Future Retail in focus

India’s largest private lender HDFC Bank on Saturday said it has set aside ₹500 crore as provisions to cover the Supreme Court-directed compound interest refund to all borrowers during the March-August period. HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 18.1% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in net profit for the three months to March to ₹8,186.5 crore. However, its profit was lower than ₹8,436 crore estimated by a Bloomberg poll of 14 analysts.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}