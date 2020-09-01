Markets may be volatile post GDP data, new margin norms likely to hit volumes

MUMBAI: Indian stock markets are likely to be volatile on Tuesday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a marginally higher opening for Indian benchmark indices. On Monday, the BSE Sensex ended at 38,628.29, shedding 839.02 points or 2.13%, The Nifty closed at 11,387.50, losing 260.10 points or 2.23%.

Markets are likely to react to multiple factors. Data released last evening showed that India's gross domestic product (GDP) for June contracted 23.9%. Meanwhile, implementation of new margin norms will kickstart from 1 September, while geopolitical tension between India and China continue to be in focus.

Asian stocks were mixed on Tuesday following a softer Wall Street close, while the dollar slipped as markets digested new Federal Reserve comments that suggested rates will stay low for an extended period.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended in the red, while the Nasdaq rose solidly. The S&P gained more than 7% for the month to notch its best August since 1986 in what is traditionally a softer month for stock performance.

Back home, the Supreme Court on Tuesday will pronounce its order on staggered payment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR)-related dues by Vodafone Idea Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd and Tata Teleservices Ltd.

Auto stocks will be in focus as monthly sales data for August will be released by companies today.

Banks and financial services stocks will also be watched today as the Reserve Bank of India's moratorium for loan repayment ended yesterday.

In other asset class, the dollar edged lower against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday. The dollar index fell 0.08%, with the euro up 0.02% to $1.1938. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.04% versus the greenback at 105.86 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.3364, down 0.04% on the day.

Expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates low for an extended period kept the dollar soft, marking a fourth straight month of declines, its longest losing streak since 2017.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

