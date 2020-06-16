Markets may be volatile; Reliance Industries, Tata Motors shares in focus

Indian stock markets on Tuesday are likely to be volatile, with trends in SGX Nifty suggesting a positive opening for the benchmark indices. In early deals, Asian stocks followed a late Wall Street surge after the US Federal Reserve's fresh move to support financial markets through the coronavirus pandemic cheered investors. Crude oil also rose on signs of a recovery in fuel demand and news suggesting major oil producing nations would meet their commitments to cut output.

The US Fed on Monday announced tweaks to its bond buying program, widening the range of eligible assets to include all American corporate bonds that satisfied certain criteria. This news came after the US and other major central banks halted a steep plunge in equity markets in March through a host of fiscal and economic stimulus programs that helped restore investor confidence.

However, analysts warn markets are likely to be volatile as investors grow increasingly impatient over the pace of business re-opening from the coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

Fears of a second wave of covid-19 infections had earlier rocked world markets, knocking down oil prices and major global equity indices.

Investors were spooked as China re-introduced restrictions in some areas after Beijing reported its biggest cluster of new infections since February. New cases and hospitalisations in record numbers also swept through more US states. Data showed factories in China stepped up production for a second straight month in May, giving investors hope, but also sustained contractions in retail sales and investment, suggesting many sectors were still struggling.

Back home, there could be another investment in Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) Jio. According to media reports, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, Public Investment Fund (PIF), may pick up a stake in Jio Platforms, which would complete 25% of Jio’s equity dilution to investors.

Tata Motors Ltd on Monday said its luxury car unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is seeing green shoots of sales recovery in China, one of its top three global markets, even as the company announced plans to cut costs after posting a consolidated loss of ₹9,894 crore for the March quarter.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd has received a non-binding offer from Pramod Bhasin-promoted Clix Capital Services Pvt Ltd and Clix Finance India Pvt Ltd to buy a 45% stake in the troubled private lender, two people familiar with the matter said. Clix will infuse nearly ₹2,300 crore into the bank, resulting in the amalgamation, they said.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday reached out to private sector lenders and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), urging them to join public-sector banks in scaling up lending to small businesses.

Meanwhile, the Japanese yen weakened 0.06% versus the US greenback at 107.37 per dollar, while sterling last traded at $1.2615, up 0.10% on the day.

Crude oil swung into positive territory on improving demand and signs that Organization of the Petroleum Exporting (Opec) member states and allies were complying with production cuts. Prices rebounded after the energy minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) voiced confidence that Opec+ countries would meet their commitments.

US crude recently rose 0.19% to $37.19 per barrel and Brent was at $39.89, up 3% on the day. US Treasury yields rebounded on the Fed announcement as investors set aside concerns over the spread of the coronavirus that has boosted demand for safe-haven bonds.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 14/32 in price to yield 0.7462%, from 0.702% on Monday. Euro zone yields edged down as investors bought safer assets such as government bonds.

Germany's 10-year bond yield earlier was near a three-week lows at -0.45%.

The dollar index against a basket of currencies fell 0.6%.

Reuters contributed to the story.

