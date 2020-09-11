Markets may be volatile; Reliance, Yes Bank shares in focus

Back home, Yes Bank said it has fully repaid the ₹50,000 crore provided by RBI as a special liquidity facility (SLF) amid the crises faced by the lender earlier this year, its chairman Sunil Mehta said. He also said FY21 will be a year of transition for the bank, which has just come out of an unprecedented ₹10,000 crore bailout led by SBI after setbacks received under the founding team.