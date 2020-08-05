Markets may be volatile; Vodafone, Sun Pharma shares in focus

Back home, shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will be in focus. On Tuesday, the company said it will launch favipiravir under the brand ‘FluGuard’ at ₹35 per pill, making it the cheapest brand of the antiviral drug in India. Sun Pharmaceutical’s ‘FluGuard’ is the sixth generic of favirpiravir to be launched in India, with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd being the first to launch it in June after conducting a 150-patient clinical trial. At ₹35 per tablet or ₹4,270 for a course, Sun Pharma’s brand will also be the cheapest as it is lower than Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals’ tablet at ₹39 per pill. An entire course of favipiravir requires 122 tablets over two weeks