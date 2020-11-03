Markets may consolidate ahead of US elections; PNB, Sun Pharma shares in focus

Indian stocks are likely to consolidate further on Tuesday, while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a flat opening for the benchmark share indices. On Monday, The BSE Sensex ended at 39,757.58, gaining 143.51 points or 0.36%. The Nifty closed at 11,669.15, up 26.75 points or 0.23%.

Asian shares were steady in the early trade as investors shrugged off US election jitters and took hope in strong factory output data in China, Europe and the United States, although the dollar and gold firmed on political uncertainty.

The United States will hold its election later on Tuesday after a polarizing campaign where President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, have alluded to post-election disputes.

No immediate winner in the presidential race could shake markets. Trump trails Biden in national opinion polls, but polls in the swing states that will decide the election show a closer race.

Major companies that will announce September quarter results today are Sun Pharma, PVR, Adani Gas, Adani Ports and Muthoot Finance.

State-run Punjab National Bank on Monday posted a net profit of ₹621 crore, down 17.9% from a year-ago, due to higher provisions.

The IHS Markit India purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for manufacturing increased to 58.9 in October from 56.8 in the previous month, a positive signal for overall economic growth in the fiscal third quarter. Readings above 50 indicate expansion from the previous month

Still, the uncertainty of the U.S. election and a resurgence in covid-19 cases in Europe and the United States supported the dollar and gold prices, as some investors sought safety.

Gold was firm at $1,893.85 an ounce, while the dollar index held ground at 94.027.

A firmer dollar kept the euro on a back foot, although it was steady at $1.16405 in early Tuesday trade.

US Treasury yields mostly drifted lower overnight as investors braced for an eventful week with central bank meetings by the Reserve Bank of Australia, the Federal Reserve and Bank of England, as well as the release of US jobs data for October.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

