Markets may consolidate, as all eyes on Fed meet; banks, Vedanta, BPCL in focus

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to reject banks’ request to extend interest-payment relief to working-capital borrowers, as it seeks to wind down some of the pandemic-era policies amid brighter prospects for the economy, according to a Mint report. As part of the covid package last year, RBI had allowed banks to convert the unpaid interest component in cash credit or overdraft facility into a fresh term loan to help stressed borrowers. The deadline to repay these loans is 31 March.