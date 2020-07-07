Markets may consolidate as global peers rally; Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance in focus

Consumer durables financier Bajaj Finance Ltd on Monday said it may consider additional accelerated provisioning for covid-19 in the first quarter of FY21 to strengthen its balance sheet. In the March quarter of FY20, Bajaj Finance had set aside ₹900 crore as provisions for covid-19, leading to a 19.4%% year-on-year (y-o-y) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹948.1 crore.