Markets may consolidate as Nifty nears record high; BPCL, Sun Pharma in focus

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Wednesday declared a record ₹12,581 crore dividend, more than half of which will go to the government, ahead of the privatisation of the company. In a regulatory filing, BPCL said its "board of directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹58 per equity share (including one-time special dividend of ₹35 per equity share of ₹10 each) for the financial year ended 31 March 2021 subject to the approval of the shareholders."