Markets may consolidate, SBI, HDFC Bank in focus; Asian shares firm

Indian stock markets on Wednesday are likely to consolidate more. Trends in SGX Nifty, which indicate the movement for domestic shares, suggest a positive opening for benchmark indices.

Asian shares rose in early deals today following the global rally as hopes of more government stimulus bolstered riskier assets and overshadowed a host of other worries from the coronavirus to Hong Kong and growing US civil unrest.

This comes after stocks in the US, Europe and emerging markets hit their highest levels on Tuesday since early March and as bidding for riskier currencies pushed the dollar toward three-month lows and oil neared three-week highs.

US stocks indices rose about 1% even as the worst civil unrest in decades left dozens of cities under curfews following protests over the death of an unarmed black man in police custody.

Back home, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pledged to accelerate structural reforms to boost growth prospects as the Indian economy heads into a recession that some forecasts say will be the deepest since Independence.

Kishore Biyani’s Future group plans to sell some of its in-house brands as the retail-focused group faces pressure from lenders to reduce debt, according to a Mint report.

Some of the prominent in-house brands of the cash-strapped group include Cover Story under its apparel retail business Future Lifestyle Fashion Ltd and Tasty Treat under its snacks unit Future Consumer Ltd.

InterGlobe Aviation, which owns and operates IndiGo, has reported a loss of ₹870.8 crore in the January-March versus a profit of ₹595.8 crore in same period last fiscal.

Rating agency Moody’s Investor Service has downgraded both the country’s largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank Ltd, and state-owned State Bank of India, citing economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Seven other domestic banks saw either their rating or outlook being negatively revised by Moody’s.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd’s promoter, Uday Kotak, on Tuesday sold 56 million shares held by him in the bank for at least ₹6,913.75 crore through a block deal in an effort to reduce his stake in the bank to 26.1%, close to the promoter holding level allowed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Meanwhile, the US Treasury yield curve steepened, reflecting the sale of more government debt to finance massive stimulus efforts. The gap between yields on 5 and 30-year Treasuries reached 116 basis points on Tuesday, its highest since early 2017.

Expectations for additional support from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the German government boosted European stocks and the euro on Tuesday.

The ECB is expected to ramp up stimulative bond purchases when it meets on Thursday.

Oil prices climbed more than 3%, or $1 a barrel, on Tuesday on renewed US demand for gasoline and hopes that major crude producers will agree this week to extend output cuts. US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) CLc1 settled at $36.81 and Brent crude LCOc1 settled at $39.57 a barrel.

Gold retreated 1% on Tuesday amid broader optimism. Gold is still up more than 18% from a low of $1,450.98 in March because of the economic damage from the pandemic and massive amounts of money coming from central banks.

Reuters contributed to the story.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via