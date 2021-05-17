Markets may consolidate, sentiment subdued amid cyclone warning; Airtel in focus

Cyclone Tauktae has intensified into a “very severe cyclonic storm" and is approaching the Gujarat coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for the coasts of Gujarat and Diu and Daman. According to the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD, the wind speed is expected to increase to 150-160 kilometres per hour, gusting up to 175 kmph.