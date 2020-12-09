Markets may continue to be steady; Tata group stocks in focus

Indian equities are expected to be steady on Wednesday, while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening for the benchmark share indices. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 45,608.51, up 181.54 points or 0.40% and the 50-share index Nifty closed at 13,392.95, up 37.20 points or 0.28%.

Asian markets were up on Wednesday as investors tracked positive news on covid-19 vaccines and ongoing efforts to launch more fiscal stimulus.

On Wall Street, stocks notched new record levels Tuesday at the S&P and Nasdaq, boosted by gains in the healthcare sector on the back of positive vaccine news and seeming progress on U.S. stimulus talks, as the US dollar dipped.

US policymakers continued to negotiate over additional stimulus to help offset the economic impact of the pandemic while pursuing a stopgap government funding bill. Leaders in both parties remain adamant a deal must be struck but are still working through sticking points, including aid to state and local governments and business liability protections.

The steady march of positive news on covid-19 vaccines helped lift investor spirits.

Britain on Tuesday became the first Western nation to begin a wide vaccination campaign, and Johnson & Johnson reported it could obtain late-stage trial results for a single-dose vaccine in January, earlier than expected. Meanwhile, Pfizer Inc cleared another hurdle when the U.S. health regulator released documents flagging no new safety or efficacy concerns.

However, the looming prospect of a "no deal" Brexit weighed on investors, as British and European Union negotiators are still trying to break a deadlock in trade deal talks within three weeks.

On Tuesday, Tata Sons, which has challenged the Mistry family’s move to pledge or sell its 18.4% stake in the holding company, claimed that the shares are worth a maximum of ₹80,000 crore, less than half of the ₹1.75 trillion value ascribed by the Mistry family controlled Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group.

ICICI Bank on Tuesday said its board has approved selling up to 2.21% of its holding in ICICI Securities Ltd through an offer for sale (OFS) to meet the bank’s minimum public float requirement as mandated by the markets regulator.

Standard & Poor's (S&P) Global Ratings has revised Tata Steel and its Singapore-based subsidiary ABJA investments’ outlook to stable from negative on the back of solid earnings rebound.

The benchmark 10-year yield was down 1.3 basis points in afternoon trading at 0.9146%.

Oil prices were near unchanged, with Brent crude futures settling at $48.84 a barrel, up 5 cents. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled 16 cents lower at $45.60. Spot gold prices were higher.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

