Indian stock markets are expected to stay volatile on Monday as investors cautiously weigh the impact of ₹20 trillion economic package. SGX Nifty, down 0.4%, suggests a weak opening for Indian benchmark indices. The government has further extended the nation-wide lockdown till 31 May.

Goldman Sachs on Sunday said India’s economy may contract by a huge 45% in the June quarter and the projected 5% fall in gross domestic product (GDP) for 2020-21 will be deeper compared to all “recessions" India has ever experienced.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares will be in focus today. On Sunday it said New York-based private equity giant General Atlantic will invest ₹6,598.38 crore in its digital assets subsidiary, Jio Platforms Ltd.

Among global markets, Asian shares crept ahead in the early deals and oil prices hit a five-week high as more countries re-opened their economies, stirring hopes the world was nearer to emerging from recession. Summer weather is enticing much of the world to emerge from covid-19 lockdowns as centres of the outbreak from New York to Italy and Spain gradually lift restrictions that have kept millions cooped up for months.

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell took a cautious line in an interview over the weekend saying a US economic recovery may stretch deep into next year and a full comeback might depend on a coronavirus vaccine. Late Sunday, Powell outlined the likely need for three to six more months of government financial help for firms and families.

Data out on Friday had shown retail sales and industrial production both plunged in April, putting the US economy on track for its deepest contraction since the Great Depression. Data in Japan showed the world's third-largest economy slipped into recession in the first quarter, putting it on course for its worst postwar slump as the coronavirus takes a heavy toll.

Adding to the uncertainty were the trade tensions between the United States and China, with Beijing.

Another focus will be the U.S. Treasury Department's first auction for its 20-year bond on Wednesday. Treasury plans to borrow a record amount of nearly $3 trillion this quarter.

So far, the global market has easily absorbed the flood of new debt, with 10-year yields holding to a tight range around 0.64%.

The dollar has also been largely range-bound, with its safe-haven appeal keeping it well supported overall. Against a basket of currencies, it was last at 100.38, having drifted 0.7% higher last week. The euro was steady at $1.0820, while the dollar edged up 0.2% on the Japanese yen to 107.25.

The pound touched a seven-week low at $1.2073 after the chief economist of the Bank of England said the bank was looking more urgently at options such as negative interest rates and buying riskier assets to prop up the economy.

In commodity markets, the flood of liquidity from central banks combined with record-low interest rates to help lift gold to a seven-year peak. The metal was last up 1% to $1,758 an ounce.

Oil prices reached their highest since March on a pick-up in demand as countries around the world eased travel restrictions. Brent crude futures firmed 96 cents to $33.46 a barrel, while U.S. crude rose 98 cents to $30.41.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

Share Via