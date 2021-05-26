Markets may continue to be volatile; HDFC, PSU stocks in focus

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) on Tuesday said Dilip Shanghvi has resigned as managing director of the company. Shanghvi expressed his desire to step down and tendered his resignation as the MD with immediate effect, which was accepted by the board, SPARC said in a regulatory filing. Shanghvi will, however, continue to be associated with the company's board in his capacity as a non-executive director and chairman, it added.

