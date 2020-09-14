Markets may continue to be volatile Monday; Reliance, Vodafone Idea in focus

Back home, Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) new guidelines on multi-cap funds may create some volatility in the markets. On Friday, Sebi directed multi-cap funds, the portfolio of which are dominated by large-cap stocks, to keep at least 25% of their assets each in large-, mid- and small-caps by 31 January. Fund managers said a strict reassignment of assets could trigger massive inflows into mid- and small-cap stocks, reducing the market skew towards large-cap stocks.