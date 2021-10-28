Markets may continue to consolidate; Future group, SpiceJet, SBI Card in focus

The US Federal Reserve is almost unanimously expected to announce tapering of its bond purchase at its policy meeting next week. The two-year U.S. Treasuries yield rose to as high as 0.528% and last stood at 0.501%. At the start of October, it was around 0.26%. In contrast, longer-dated yields fell in part as a tighter monetary policy is likely to tame inflation down the road.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}