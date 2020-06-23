Markets may continue to consolidate; IT stocks in focus as US suspends H-1B visa

Indian stock markets on Tuesday may continue to consolidate, with trends in SGX Nifty indicating a steady opening for benchmark indices.

Asian stocks were mixed in early deals after oil prices rose and technology firms pushed Wall Street higher on Monday, though investors remained worried about fresh coronavirus outbreaks across the globe.

New infections spiked in Latin America, particularly in Brazil, while New York City, the epicenter of the US outbreak, eased restrictions after 100 days of lockdown.

In a sign there was still some demand for safe havens, with spot gold adding 0.1% to $1,755.53 an ounce.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.59%, the S&P 500 gained 0.65% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 1.11% to set a record closing high.

US President Donald Trump on Monday suspended the entry into the US of certain foreign workers, a move the White House said would help the coronavirus-battered economy, but which business groups strongly oppose.

Trump issued a presidential proclamation that temporarily blocks foreign workers entering on H-1B visas, which are for skilled employees, and L visas for managers and specialised workers being transferred within a firm. Trump also blocked those entering on H-2B seasonal worker visas, which are used by landscapers and other industries. The move may hurt Indian IT firms.

Back home, markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), has eased rules on pricing preferential shares issued by distressed firms to raise funds.

Among companies which will announce their March quarter results today are Asian Paints Ltd, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India and Berger Paints Ltd.

Meanwhile, the Australian dollar pushed higher, even as investors saw signs of rising coronavirus outbreaks. The US dollar index fell 0.77%, with the euro up 0.13% to $1.1273. The Australian dollar rose 0.33% versus the US greenback at $0.693.

US crude rose 0.88% to $41.09 per barrel and Brent was at $43.02, up 1.97% on the day. Tighter supply from major producers led to the rise. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.34%.

Reuters contributed to the story.

