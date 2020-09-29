Markets may continue to edge higher; Tata group stocks in focus

Indian stocks are likely to edge higher on Tuesday tracking gains in global markets, while trends in SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for benchmark share indices. On Monday, the BSE Sensex ended at 37,981.63 gaining 592.97 points or 1.59% while 50-share index Nifty was at 11,227.55, adding 177.30 points or 1.60%

Asian markets look set to rise in early trade, building on newfound momentum after bargain hunters helped a recovery in US markets after last week's selloff. Asian markets have been buoyed by positive signs around China's economic recovery, although the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak economic havoc globally and raise concern about high valuations.

Investors will remain cautious ahead of the first U.S. presidential debate set to take place later on Tuesday, and as lawmakers continue sporadic efforts to cobble together additional economic stimulus.

US traders posted strong gains on Wall Street on Monday, particularly in hard-hit sectors like hotels, banks and airlines which posted sizeable gains after several days of decline.

Walmart Inc. is in discussions with the Tata group for a large stake purchase in the proposed super app of the salt-to-software conglomerate, according to a Mint report. The ‘super app’ aims to create a digital services behemoth offering a wide range of products in the retail space.

The Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) group will offer the Tata group easy terms, including the option to stagger payments, to help India’s largest conglomerate buy out the Mistry family’s ₹1.5 trillion stake in Tata Sons Ltd and end a festering feud between the groups that were once close allies, according to a Mint report.

Covid-19 will not delay state-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd BPCL's plan to bring to India the much-awaited natural gasfrom its Rovuma basin in Mozambique by 2024, said company officials.

Max Ventures Investment Holdings, a promoter of Max Healthcare Institute, sold company's shares worth nearly ₹182 cr on Monday through an open market transaction. As per the bulk deal data on the BSE, Max Ventures Investment Holdings offloaded 1.67 crore shares of Max Healthcare at ₹108.88 apiece, valuing the deal at ₹181.96 crore.

Safe-haven spot gold added 1.2% at $1,881.49 an ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.89% at $1,874.30 an ounce.

But the US dollar dropped from a two-month high against a basket of currencies Monday, with the dollar index falling 0.3%, its biggest daily percentage drop in roughly three weeks.

The weakening US dollar helped drive up oil prices. Brent crude settled up 51 cents to $42.43 a barrel, or 1.22%. US West Texas Intermediate settled up 35 cents at $40.60 a barrel, or 0.87%.

US Treasury yields were largely flat, with no fresh data or issuances shaking up the market. The benchmark 10-year yield was up 0.2 basis point on the day at 0.661%.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

