Markets may continue to rise; bank shares in focus as RBI gets new MPC members

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) on Monday said the individual loan business has seen improvement in the second quarter, a sign that business is reverting to pre-covid levels. In a notice to the stock exchange, HDFC said that the loan disbursements during the September quarter were at 95% of the level in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Individual loan approvals grew by 9% year-on-year (y-o-y)and loan applications received jumped by 12% during the same quarter.