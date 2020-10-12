Markets may continue to rise; banks, Vedanta shares in focus

MUMBAI: Markets are likely to continue their uptrend on Monday following global peers. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening for Indian benchmark indices. On Friday, The BSE Sensex ended at 40,509.49, up 326.82 points or 0.81%. The Nifty closed at 11,914.20, up 79.60 points or 0.67%.

Asian stock markets began the week with cautious gains on Monday as investors clung to hopes for US stimulus spending, while the dollar firmed after a Chinese central bank policy tweak unwound some of the yuan's steep gains.

The People's Bank of China has scrapped a requirement for banks to hold a reserve of yuan forward contracts, removing a guard against depreciation, which traders said suggested authorities were discomfited by recent gains.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1% in early trade.

The Trump administration on Sunday called on Congress to pass a stripped-down coronavirus relief bill, as talks on a more comprehensive plan were again at an impasse. A new $1.8 billion White House proposal has drawn criticism from both Democrats and Republicans, yet investors seem optimistic that spending will resume at some point.

Banks and financial services shares will be in focus. On Saturday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has informed the Supreme Court that its order staying the classification of non-performing asset (NPA) accounts will have huge implications for the banking system if it is not lifted immediately. The central bank also said that the ruling undermines its regulatory mandate.

Meanwhile, Vedanta Resources on Saturday said it has failed to garner required number of shares to delist Indian subsidiary Vedanta. The total number of shares validly tendered by the public shareholders in the delisting offer is 125.47 crore.

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd is in advanced talks with Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) to sell a minority stake in Mumbai International Airport Ltd that it acquired last month, according a Mint report.

Sun Pharma is recalling 747 bottles of generic diabetes drug in the US due to the possibility of the affected lot containing cancer-causing nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) above the acceptable intake limit, the US health regulator has said.

In the primary markets, two shares will debut on the exchanges today. UTI AMC IPO was subscribed over two times with price band of ₹552-554 per equity share. The three-day sale which aimed to raise ₹2,152-2,160 crore closed for subscription on 1 October.

The ₹444-crore initial public offering of state-owned defence company Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders was subscribed 157.4 times.

In commodity markets, oil prices were back under pressure after a ten-day oilworkers strike in Norway was resolved late last week, likely boosting production.

Brent crude futures slipped more than 1% to $42.28 a barrel and US crude futures were down about 1.4% at $40.04.

Gold held steep Friday gains at $1,930 an ounce as investors stuck with bets that US stimulus would drive inflation to the benefit of bullion.

The U.S. bond market is closed on Monday for Columbus Day.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.