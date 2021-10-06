Markets may continue to rise; Zee, telecom stocks in focus

The government may abandon its demand for spectrum charges of about ₹40,000 crore from telecom operators to support the struggling companies.The latest plan would offer further reprieve to Vodafone Idea Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd, adding to the government’s 15 September decision to offer a four-year moratorium on dues and the option to convert dues to the government into equity.The government on Monday filed an affidavit in the top court stating that the decision to withdraw the batch of appeals against the telcos on spectrum charges is being examined by competent authorities