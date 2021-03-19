Markets may continue to see sell-off; Future group, Bharti, auto stocks in focus

MUMBAI: The sell-off in Indian markets will likely to continue on Friday, with the SGX Nifty futures suggesting a weak start for domestic benchmark indices. On Thursday, the BSE Sensex slipped 585.10 points or 1.17% closing at 49,216.52. The Nifty was down 163.45 points or 1.11% to end at 14,557.85.

Asian share markets fell on Friday as a spike in global bond yields soured sentiment for richly priced tech stocks, while a stampede out of crowded positions in crude oil caused the sharpest setback in months.

Markets are now braced for the outcome of a Bank of Japan policy meeting where it is widely expected to loosen its control of bond yields and trim buying of ETFs, tweaks aimed at making the stimulus package more sustainable.

Investors are still reflecting on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s pledge to keep rates near zero even as it lifted forecasts for economic growth and inflation.

Back in India, Amazon.com Inc. won relief in a see-saw legal battle with Kishore Biyani’s Future Group after the Delhi high court on Thursday ordered Future Retail Ltd not to take any further steps to sell its assets to Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd.

According to a Mint report, the single-judge bench of Justice J.R. Midha ruled that Future Retail has “wilfully violated Singapore International Arbitration Centre’s (SIAC’s) emergency order", holding that the tribunal’s ruling is legally enforceable in India under the country’s arbitration law.

Investment firm TPG's Rise Fund will invest $200 million in Airtel Africa's mobile money business at a valuation of $2.65 billion, Bharti Airtel said on Thursday. Airtel Mobile Commerce BV is currently the holding company for several of Airtel Africa's mobile money operations, and is now intended to own and operate the mobile money businesses across Airtel Africa's 14 operating countries.

India will offer tax breaks and financial incentives to encourage owners to scrap their old vehicles as part of a policy that seeks to promote the use of fuel-efficient and cleaner automobiles while driving sales of new vehicles.Commercial vehicles older than 15 years and passenger vehicles more than 20 years old will have to be scrapped if they fail to pass fitness and emission tests, according to the country’s first-ever vehicle scrappage programme unveiled on Thursday. The Centre will help set up vehicle ‘fitness centres’ across India to test old vehicles as well as scrap yards.

In primary markets, Easy Trip Planner will make stock markets debut today. The ₹510 crore issue was subscribed 159.33 times bids.

Yields on U.S. 10-year notes spiked to the highest since early 2020 at 1.754% and were last at 1.72%. If sustained, this would be the seventh straight week of increases worth a huge 64 basis points in total.

The drastic bearish steepening of the yield curve reflects the risk the Fed is serious about keeping short-term rates low until inflation accelerates, so requiring longer-term bonds to offer fatter returns to compensate.

The jump in Treasury yields provided some support to the U.S. dollar, though analysts fret that faster U.S. economic growth will also widen the current account deficit to levels that will ultimately drag on the currency.

For now, the dollar index had bounced to 91.855, from a low of 91.30 to leave it slightly firmer for the week.

The rise in yields has weighed on gold, which offers no fixed return, and left it flat at $1,732 an ounce.

(Reuters contributed to the story)

