Markets may continue to see sell-off; Future group, Bharti, auto stocks in focus

India will offer tax breaks and financial incentives to encourage owners to scrap their old vehicles as part of a policy that seeks to promote the use of fuel-efficient and cleaner automobiles while driving sales of new vehicles.Commercial vehicles older than 15 years and passenger vehicles more than 20 years old will have to be scrapped if they fail to pass fitness and emission tests, according to the country’s first-ever vehicle scrappage programme unveiled on Thursday. The Centre will help set up vehicle ‘fitness centres’ across India to test old vehicles as well as scrap yards.