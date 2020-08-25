The Adani Group is in talks to acquire the GVK group’s stake in Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), PTI reported on Monday. The group controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani plans to acquire the 50.5 % stake held by the GVK Group in MIAL and a further 23.5% from GVK’s minority partners—Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) and the Bidvest group, giving it majority control of the second-busiest airport in the country, according to the report. The remaining 26% stake is held by state-run Airports Authority of India (AAI).